Obama, South Korean President Park to meet at White House on May 7

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with South Korean President Park Geun-hye on May 7 at the White House to discuss economic and security issues, including “countering the North Korean threat,” the White House said on Monday.

