No company will invest in North if it shuts Kaesong: South Korea president

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Tuesday North Korea would hurt its credibility as a place to do business if it shut down the Kaesong industrial zone and no company from any country would want to invest in the country.

“Investment is all about being able to anticipate results and trust and when you have the North breaking international regulations and promises like this and suspending Kaesong while the world is watching, no country in the world will invest in the North,” Park told a cabinet meeting.