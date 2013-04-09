FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2013 / 2:26 AM / in 4 years

No company will invest in North if it shuts Kaesong: South Korea president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Korea's President Park Geun-hye speaks to the nation at the presidential Blue House in Seoul March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Tuesday North Korea would hurt its credibility as a place to do business if it shut down the Kaesong industrial zone and no company from any country would want to invest in the country.

“Investment is all about being able to anticipate results and trust and when you have the North breaking international regulations and promises like this and suspending Kaesong while the world is watching, no country in the world will invest in the North,” Park told a cabinet meeting.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Ron Popeski

