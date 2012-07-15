FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ally of North Korea leader relieved of party posts: KCNA
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 15, 2012 / 11:51 PM / in 5 years

Ally of North Korea leader relieved of party posts: KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A high-ranking North Korean military official who has been a close ally of the reclusive state’s new leader has been relieved of his political posts due to illness, the country’s official news media said on Monday.

Ri Yong-ho was relieved of all his posts in the ruling Workers’ Party Korea at a politburo meeting on Sunday, including a powerful position as vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, the North’s official KCNA news agency said.

It was not clear from the report whether Ri, a career military man who held the rank of vice-marshal, was relieved of his posts in the Army. Ri is 70 years old, according to South Korean government database.

Ri has been a prominent member of new leader Kim Jong-un’s circle of close political allies. Kim took power after his father Kim Jong-il died last December.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by John Mair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.