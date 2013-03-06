South Korea military says ready to strike back if North attacks

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s military said on Wednesday it was fully prepared to strike back at the North if its neighbor uses military force, a day after Pyongyang threatened to scrap the armistice agreement ending the 1950-53 Korean War.
“If North Korea undertakes provocation and threatens the lives and safety of our people, we make it clear that we have all preparations in place for a strong and decisive punishment not only against the source of the aggression and its support forces but also the commanding element,” a major general of the South Korean military told a press conference.
Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by David Chance