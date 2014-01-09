FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rodman apologizes for comments in North Korea, says had been drinking-CNN
January 9, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 4 years ago

Rodman apologizes for comments in North Korea, says had been drinking-CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Retired U.S. basketball star Dennis Rodman has apologized for comments he made about an imprisoned U.S. missionary in North Korea, CNN said on Thursday, quoting a statement.

Rodman’s fourth trip to North Korea had drawn criticism from human rights activists and the family of imprisoned U.S. missionary Kenneth Bae after Rodman appeared to suggest in an interview peppered with obscenities that Bae, rather than the North Korean authorities, was responsible for his incarceration.

“I want to apologize, I take full responsibility,” Rodman was quoted as saying, adding that he had been drinking on a stressful day.

Reporting by Nick Macfie; Editing by Ron Popeski

