FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Family of Kenneth Bae says accepts Rodman's apology over outburst
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 9, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 4 years ago

Family of Kenneth Bae says accepts Rodman's apology over outburst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd L) watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players of the Hwaebul team of the DPRK with Dennis Rodman (R) at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 9, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The sister of Kenneth Bae, the U.S. missionary jailed in North Korea, said on Thursday that her family accepted former U.S. basketball star Dennis Rodman’s apology for his remarks about her brother.

Rodman, who calls himself a friend of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and who is visiting North Korea with fellow U.S. basketball players, caused a furor when he suggested that Bae was himself to blame for landing in prison. He later apologized, saying he had been drinking.

Bae’s sister, Terri Chung, said in a statement released to Reuters that the family’s greatest concern remained the health and freedom of her brother.

Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.