Family of Kenneth Bae says accepts Rodman's apology over outburst

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd L) watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA basketball players and North Korean players of the Hwaebul team of the DPRK with Dennis Rodman (R) at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 9, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The sister of Kenneth Bae, the U.S. missionary jailed in North Korea, said on Thursday that her family accepted former U.S. basketball star Dennis Rodman’s apology for his remarks about her brother.

Rodman, who calls himself a friend of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and who is visiting North Korea with fellow U.S. basketball players, caused a furor when he suggested that Bae was himself to blame for landing in prison. He later apologized, saying he had been drinking.

Bae’s sister, Terri Chung, said in a statement released to Reuters that the family’s greatest concern remained the health and freedom of her brother.