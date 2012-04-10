Russia criticizes North Korea over launch plans

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia criticized North Korea on Tuesday over its plans to launch a rocket, saying the decision showed disregard for U.N. Security Council resolutions restricting such actions and calling for a diplomatic solution.

“We consider Pyongyang’s decision to conduct a launch of a satellite an example of disregard for U.N. Security Council decisions,” state-run news agency RIA quoted Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich as saying.

“It is necessary to seek a way out of the situation on the political-diplomatic track,” he said.

Regional powers have said that what North Korea has described as the launch of a weather satellite, months after Kim Jong-un succeeded his father as the leader of the reclusive state, is a disguised test of a long-range ballistic missile.

Russia, which shares a short border with North Korea - Moscow’s client in the Soviet era - had urged Pyongyang last month to refrain from the launch, expressing serious concern and calling for restraint from all sides.

Russia has often balanced previous criticism of North Korea’s nuclear activities and its missile launches with calls on other major powers to refrain from belligerent actions against Pyongyang, which it says can be counterproductive.

A permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, Russia is displeased when nations defy council resolutions, and North Korean missile tests have sparked concern among Russians living on the country’s Pacific coast on the past.

The Russian military will use tracking systems to monitor the North Korean rocket’s flight, the Interfax news agency cited an unidentified official in the armed forces general staff as saying.

The launch would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions and a February 29 denuclearization agreement, likely damaging prospects for new six-party talks on ending the impoverished country’s nuclear program in exchange for food aid.

North Korea, which three years ago pulled out of six-party disarmament talks, agreed in February to stop nuclear tests, uranium enrichment and long-range missile launches in return for aid, opening the way to a possible resumption in negotiations.

Russia has been a participant in the six-party talks and hosted the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il last year, but has less influence on Pyongyang than China does.