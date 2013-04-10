FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2013 / 2:11 PM / in 4 years

Lavrov says Russia agrees with U.S. on North Korea, hopes for calm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague (UNSEEN) hold a joint news conference in Lancaster House in central London March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool (BRITAIN - Tags: POLITICS) - RTR3EXUL

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow agrees with Washington’s stance on North Korea but warned that any military moves could hamper chances to calm tensions in the Korean peninsula, the Interfax news agency reported.

“There is no disagreement with the United States over North Korea,” Lavrov said at a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in London, where G8 foreign ministers are to hold talks.

“One should not frighten anybody with military maneuvers,” he was quoted as saying, apparently referring in part to past military exercises by the United States and North Korea. “There is a chance everything will calm down.”

Reporting By Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman

