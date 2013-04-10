Lavrov says Russia agrees with U.S. on North Korea, hopes for calm

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow agrees with Washington’s stance on North Korea but warned that any military moves could hamper chances to calm tensions in the Korean peninsula, the Interfax news agency reported.

“There is no disagreement with the United States over North Korea,” Lavrov said at a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in London, where G8 foreign ministers are to hold talks.

“One should not frighten anybody with military maneuvers,” he was quoted as saying, apparently referring in part to past military exercises by the United States and North Korea. “There is a chance everything will calm down.”