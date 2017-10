Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov attends the 2nd East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers' meeting at the office of the Council of Ministers in Phnom Penh July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia strongly urged North Korea on Friday to avoid doing anything to further increase tension on the Korean Peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

In a meeting between a Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Pyongyang’s ambassador to Moscow, Russia “addressed North Korea with an insistent call to refrain from actions that could lead to further escalation of tension,” the ministry said.