Russia welcomes North Korea's readiness for dialogue
May 24, 2013 / 11:45 AM / in 4 years

Russia welcomes North Korea's readiness for dialogue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia welcomes North Korea’s declaration of readiness to return to talks with world powers, a senior Russian diplomat was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying on Friday.

“The fact that Pyongyang has declared its readiness and desire to return to the negotiating table... deserves a positive assessment,” Interfax quoted Russian Foreign Ministry special envoy Grigory Logvinov as saying.

A North Korean envoy told China’s president on Friday that his reclusive country was willing to take “positive actions”, including returning to six-party nuclear talks with world powers.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman

