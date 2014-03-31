FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia voices concern over new tensions on Korean peninsula
#World News
March 31, 2014 / 1:22 PM / 3 years ago

Russia voices concern over new tensions on Korean peninsula

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia voiced concern on Monday over rising tension on the Korean peninsula after the North and South traded artillery fire and what it said was a declaration by Pyongyang that it may conduct a new nuclear test.

“We are worried about the mutual toughening of rhetoric, including the declaration by North Korea that it could conduct a new nuclear test,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement urging restraint and criticizing the United States for holding military exercises with South Korea which it said were aggravating the situation.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy eritage

