FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia welcomes North Korea nuclear moratorium pledge
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 1, 2012 / 9:05 AM / 6 years ago

Russia welcomes North Korea nuclear moratorium pledge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia welcomed North Korea’s decision to suspend key elements of its nuclear weapons program on Thursday, calling Pyongyang’s deal with the United States a step towards a resumption of six-party disarmament talks.

“We welcome North Korea’s decision to impose a moratorium on testing nuclear weapons and launching long-range ballistic missiles, and enriching uranium,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russia and China have pressed their reclusive, impoverished neighbor to return to the six-party talks. But the United States, Japan and South Korea have emphasized Pyongyang must first show it is serious about getting rid of its nuclear capabilities.

Wednesday’s surprise breakthrough in U.S.-North Korean nuclear talks, accompanied by pledges of U.S. food aid, could pave the way for a resumption of the long-stalled talks.

The Russian statement said Moscow had urged North Korea to take the same steps last spring. “Such parallel efforts by the participants in the six-party talks ... are gradually bringing us closer to their resumption,” it said.

The late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il visited Russia in September and said the talks should resume without preconditions.

Russia has repeatedly urged North Korea to abide by U.N. Security Council resolutions and a 2005 disarmament agreement. But it has warned the United States and South Korea that an excessively aggressive stance would be counterproductive.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Steve Gutterman and Andrew Osborn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.