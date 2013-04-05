Russia says in contact with other powers over North Korea embassies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow was in close contact with the United States, China, South Korea and Japan over a North Korean request to consider the possibility of evacuating embassies, Russian news agencies reported.

“The proposal was made to the embassies in Pyongyang, and we are trying to clarify the situation,” Interfax quoted Lavrov as saying during a visit to Uzbekistan. He was quoted as saying: “We are in close contact with our Chinese partners as well as the Americans, the South Koreans and the Japanese.”