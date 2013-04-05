FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says in contact with other powers over North Korea embassies
April 5, 2013 / 11:56 AM / in 4 years

Russia says in contact with other powers over North Korea embassies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague (UNSEEN) hold a joint news conference in Lancaster House in central London March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow was in close contact with the United States, China, South Korea and Japan over a North Korean request to consider the possibility of evacuating embassies, Russian news agencies reported.

“The proposal was made to the embassies in Pyongyang, and we are trying to clarify the situation,” Interfax quoted Lavrov as saying during a visit to Uzbekistan. He was quoted as saying: “We are in close contact with our Chinese partners as well as the Americans, the South Koreans and the Japanese.”

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alison Williams

