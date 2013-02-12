FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Power of North Korean nuclear test over seven kilotons: Russia's Interfax
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 12, 2013 / 7:14 AM / 5 years ago

Power of North Korean nuclear test over seven kilotons: Russia's Interfax

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry said the power of North Korea’s nuclear test blast on Tuesday surpassed seven kilotons, a ministry source told the Interfax-AVN military news agency.

South Korea said earlier on Tuesday that the size of the seismic activity indicated a nuclear explosion slightly larger than the North’s two previous tests at six to seven kilotons. The Hiroshima bomb was, by comparison, around 20 kilotons.

The Russian Defence Ministry source told Interfax-AVN that specialists were still trying to determine the exact magnitude of the explosion but that it was “more than” seven kilotons.

Another Russian news agency, RIA, later quoted a source in a nuclear arms control watchdog as saying the power of the blast was estimated at around five kilotons. There was no immediate explanation for the difference in the estimates.

North Korea confirmed it had carried out the nuclear test and said it had used a miniaturized device that had a greater explosive force than previous nuclear tests, carried out in 2006 and 2009.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.