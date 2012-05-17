FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: U.N. panel probes possible North Korea arms trade with Syria, Myanmar
May 17, 2012

Exclusive: U.N. panel probes possible North Korea arms trade with Syria, Myanmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A U.N. panel of experts that monitors compliance with sanctions on North Korea is investigating reports of possible weapons-related shipments by Pyongyang to Syria and Myanmar, the panel said in a confidential report seen by Reuters on Thursday.

“The DPRK (North Korea) continues actively to defy the measures in the (U.N. sanctions) resolutions,” the panel said in the report, which it submitted to the U.N. Security Council’s North Korea sanctions committee earlier this week.

“Member states did not report to the committee any violations involving transfer of nuclear, other WMD-related or ballistic missile items,” it said. “But they did report several other violations including illicit sales of arms and related materiel and luxury goods.”

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler

