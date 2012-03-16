Japan: North Korea satellite plan would violate U.N. resolution: Jiji

TOKYO (Reuters) - A senior official at Japan’s Foreign Ministry said a planned satellite launch by North Korea would be in violation of a U.N. Security Council resolution, Jiji news agency reported on Friday.

Jiji also quoted the official as saying Japan will discuss the issue with the United States and South Korea.

North Korea said it would launch a “working” satellite to mark the centenary of its founder Kim Il-sung’s birth next month in the face of a declaration to suspend long-range missile testing.

Foreign officials have said the past launches are disguised long-range missile tests. The North said on Friday it had already launched two experimental satellites.