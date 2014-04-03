FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mongolian-flagged cargo ship with North Korean crew sinks off South Korea
#World News
April 3, 2014 / 11:25 PM / 3 years ago

Mongolian-flagged cargo ship with North Korean crew sinks off South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A Mongolian-flagged cargo ship with 16 North Korean crew members has sunk off the southern coast of South Korea, a South Korean coast guard official said on Friday.

Three crew have been rescued and a search for the 13 crew members still missing is ongoing, the official said.

The ship was sailing from the Chongjin region on North Korea’s east coast and was headed for a Chinese port carrying iron ore, the official said, requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to media.

Reporting by Ju-min Park, writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin

