North Korean army says it has "ratified" nuclear strike against U.S.
April 3, 2013 / 8:35 PM / 4 years ago

North Korean army says it has "ratified" nuclear strike against U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - North Korea said it had “ratified” a merciless attack against the United States, potentially involving a “diversified nuclear strike”.

“We formally inform the White House and Pentagon that the ever-escalating U.S. hostile policy toward the DPRK (North Korea) and its reckless nuclear threat will be smashed by the strong will of all the united service personnel and people and cutting-edge smaller, lighter and diversified nuclear strike means of the DPRK and that the merciless operation of its revolutionary armed forces in this regard has been finally examined and ratified,” a spokesman for the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army said in a statement carried by the English language service of the state news agency KCNA.

Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Andrew Heavens

