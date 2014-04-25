FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea says six-party talks at risk if North conducts new nuclear test
April 25, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

South Korea says six-party talks at risk if North conducts new nuclear test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Korean President Park Geun-hye looks at the exhibition 'DMZ-Gruenes Band' during a visit to the East Side Gallery in Berlin March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye said a fourth nuclear test by reclusive North Korea would render the six-party talks, aimed at reining in the North’s nuclear ambitions, meaningless.

In March, the North warned it would not rule out a “new form” of nuclear test to boost its nuclear deterrent, after the U.N. Security Council condemned Pyongyang’s launch of a mid-range ballistic missile into the sea east of the peninsula.

The six-party talks, joining the United States, Russia, China, the two Koreas and Japan, have been stalled for years.

Writing by Nick Macfie

