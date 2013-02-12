North Korea tells U.N. will never bow to nuclear resolutions

GENEVA (Reuters) - North Korea told the U.N. disarmament forum on Tuesday that it would never bow to resolutions on its nuclear program and that prospects for the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula were “gloomy” because of a hostile U.S. policy.

“The U.S. and their followers are sadly mistaken if they miscalculate the DPRK would respect the entirely unreasonable resolutions against it. The DPRK will never bow to any resolutions,” Jon Yong Ryong, first secretary of North Korea’s mission in Geneva, told the Conference on Disarmament, referring to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

“If the EU (European Union) truly wants peace and security on the Korean peninsula, it should urge the U.S. first to terminate its hostile policy towards DPRK on an impartial basis,” he said.

North Korea conducted its third nuclear test on Tuesday in defiance of U.N. resolutions, drawing condemnation from the United States, Japan, Europe and Pyongyang’s only major ally, China.

U.S. disarmament ambassador Laura Kennedy, addressing the Geneva forum, said: “I find it just an incredible contrast that while millions of people are celebrating the Spring Festival, a time which should be a time to celebrate peace and prosperity, that North Korea celebrates it by a third nuclear weapons test.”

South Korean ambassador Kwon Haeryong said in a speech North Korea was the “only country which has demonstrated blatant disregard by conducting nuclear tests” since a 1996 global treaty banning them was negotiated at the disarmament forum.

(This story has been corrected to fix quote in paragraph three to say EU, not South Korea, should lobby U.S.)