U.N.'s Ban says North Korea cannot go on challenging the world
April 8, 2013 / 9:40 AM / 4 years ago

U.N.'s Ban says North Korea cannot go on challenging the world

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United Nations (U.N.) Secretary General Ban Ki-moon speaks during a joint news conference with Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (not pictured) after their meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon warned North Korea on Monday that a further nuclear test would be a provocative measure and a violation of U.N. Security Council resolution 2094.

“The DPRK (North Korea) cannot go on like this, confronting and challenging the authority of the Security Council and directly challenging the whole international community,” Ban said in a news conference in the Hague, according to a transcript sent by the United Nations office in Geneva.

He said he was aware of reports of possible preparations for a nuclear test but had no specific information.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; writing by Tom Miles in Geneva;; Editing by Janet Lawrence

