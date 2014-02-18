China says it cannot accept U.N. criticism on North Korea abuses

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday that it cannot accept criticism from U.N. investigators following a report by the international agency that said Beijing might be “aiding and abetting crimes against humanity” by sending migrants and defectors back to North Korea.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a daily news briefing.

U.N. investigators said on Monday that North Korean security chiefs and possibly even leader Kim Jong Un himself should face international justice for human rights abuses.