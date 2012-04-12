U.N. council to meet Friday on North Korea launch: envoys

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council will meet to discuss a possible response to North Korea’s rocket launch on Friday, council diplomats said on Thursday.

Earlier this week U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said the 15-nation council should “respond credibly” to a North Korean missile launch. Western diplomats say that the most China, a permanent veto-wielding council member and North Korea’s protector, would accept is a rebuke of Pyongyang.

New sanctions, they said on condition of anonymity, are out of the question.