FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. Security Council condemns North Korean launch, weighs response
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 12, 2012 / 6:18 PM / 5 years ago

U.N. Security Council condemns North Korean launch, weighs response

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday condemned North Korea’s missile launch and intends to continue discussions on how to respond to Pyongyang’s violations of a U.N. ban on North Korean ballistic missile development, the council president said.

“Members of the Security Council condemned this launch, which is a clear violation of Security Council resolutions 1718 and 1874,” Moroccan U.N. Ambassador Mohammed Loulichki, president of the Security Council this month, told reporters.

“Members of the Security Council will continue consultations on an appropriate response,” he said after a closed-door meeting on the North Korean missile launch.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.