U.N. Security Council condemns North Korea test, vows action
#World News
February 12, 2013 / 4:17 PM / 5 years ago

U.N. Security Council condemns North Korea test, vows action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday “strongly condemned” North Korea’s third nuclear test and vowed to take action against Pyongyang, the president of the Security Council said.

“The members of the Security Council strongly condemned this test, which is a grave violation of Security Council resolutions,” South Korean Foreign Minister Kim Sung-hwan, whose country is president of the council this month, told reporters. He said the council would now consider “appropriate measures.”

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice said that Washington and its allies intended to “augment the sanctions regime” already in place due to Pyongyang’s 2006 and 2009 atomic tests.

Reporting By Louis Charbonneau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
