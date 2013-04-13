Kerry tells China's Xi North Korea a challenging issue

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (unseen) during a meeting at the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yoshuke Mizuno/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday that tensions on the Korean peninsula were one of the challenging issues he would be discussing with Xi.

“Mr. President, this is obviously a critical time with some very challenging issues - issues on the Korean peninsula, the challenge of Iran and nuclear weapons, Syria and the Middle East, and economies around the world that are in need of a boost,” Kerry told Xi at the Great Hall of the People.