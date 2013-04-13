FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry tells China's Xi North Korea a challenging issue
April 13, 2013 / 8:35 AM / 4 years ago

Kerry tells China's Xi North Korea a challenging issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (unseen) during a meeting at the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yoshuke Mizuno/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday that tensions on the Korean peninsula were one of the challenging issues he would be discussing with Xi.

“Mr. President, this is obviously a critical time with some very challenging issues - issues on the Korean peninsula, the challenge of Iran and nuclear weapons, Syria and the Middle East, and economies around the world that are in need of a boost,” Kerry told Xi at the Great Hall of the People.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie

