U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) and Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi deliver remarks at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paul J. Richards/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Saturday said there had been enough confrontational language on North Korea and he did not want to get into a cycle of threats and counter-threats with the reclusive nation.

Kerry was speaking in Beijing after a round of meetings with senior Chinese leaders.