Clinton says North Korea move a step in right direction
February 29, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 6 years ago

Clinton says North Korea move a step in right direction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday that North Korea’s nuclear moratorium is a “modest first step in the right direction” onto the path of peace.

The United States still has “profound concerns,” Clinton told a House of Representatives committee, and will be watching closely and “judging North Korea’s new leaders by their actions.”

North Korea agreed on Wednesday to stop nuclear tests, uranium enrichment and long-range missile launches and to allow nuclear inspectors to visit its Yongbyon nuclear complex to verify the moratorium has been enforced.

Reporting By Susan Cornwell; Editing by Vicki Allen

