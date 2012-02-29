Clinton says North Korea move a step in right direction

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday that North Korea’s nuclear moratorium is a “modest first step in the right direction” onto the path of peace.

The United States still has “profound concerns,” Clinton told a House of Representatives committee, and will be watching closely and “judging North Korea’s new leaders by their actions.”

North Korea agreed on Wednesday to stop nuclear tests, uranium enrichment and long-range missile launches and to allow nuclear inspectors to visit its Yongbyon nuclear complex to verify the moratorium has been enforced.