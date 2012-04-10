FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House warns North Korea over missile launch
April 10, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 6 years ago

White House warns North Korea over missile launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday warned North Korea that its planned long-range missile launch would be a flagrant breach of the impoverished country’s international obligations that would jeopardize food aid from Washington.

“The proposed missile launch, if conducted, would represent a clear and serious violation of North Korea’s obligations under two United Nations Security Council resolutions,” White House press secretary Jay Carney told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Bill Trott

