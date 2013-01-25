U.S. envoy says North Korea's rhetoric deeply troubling

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Glyn Davies adjusts his glasses as he speaks to the media in Beijing, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - The U.S. envoy for the North Korean nuclear dispute said on Friday that North Korea’s rhetoric was deeply troubling and counterproductive, after Pyongyang threatened to attack South Korea if Seoul joined a new round of tightened U.N. sanctions.

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Glyn Davies told reporters in Beijing that he and his Chinese counterparts achieved a strong consensus that a new nuclear test would also be very troubling.