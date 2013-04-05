FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2013 / 5:54 PM / in 4 years

No surprise if North Korea conducts new missile test: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Taepodong-2 rocket is seen being launched from the North Korean rocket launch facility in Musudan Ri on April 5, 2009 in this frame grab taken from footage released by KRT on April 7, 2009. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States would not be surprised if North Korea were to conduct a new missile test, White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Friday.

Asked about indications that North Korea might be preparing to launch a test missile amid rising tensions in the region, Carney said White House officials had seen the reports.

“We would not be surprised to see them take such an action,” Carney said. “We have seen them launch missiles in the past.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
