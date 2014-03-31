FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea actions 'dangerous and provocative' White House says
#World News
March 31, 2014 / 1:22 PM / 3 years ago

North Korea actions 'dangerous and provocative' White House says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The USS Bonhomme Richard LHD 6 sails in the sea off Pohang March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Korea Pool/Yonhap

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea’s recent actions, which include firing of artillery rounds into South Korean waters, are “dangerous and provocative” and the country’s threats and provocations only isolate it further, a White House official said on Monday.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment (to) the defense of our allies and remain in close coordination with both the Republic of Korea and Japan,” White House National Security Council spokesman Jonathan Lalley said.

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James Dalgleish

