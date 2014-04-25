FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Korea detains a 24-year-old American tourist: KCNA
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 25, 2014 / 3:18 PM / 3 years ago

North Korea detains a 24-year-old American tourist: KCNA

Ju-min Park

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said it had detained a 24-year-old American tourist earlier in April for what it said was “a gross violation of its legal order.”

The announcement was made while U.S. President Barack Obama was visiting South Korea, one of Washington’s closest allies and still technically at war with Pyongyang.

“A relevant organ of the DPRK put in custody American Miller Matthew Todd, 24, on April 10 for his rash behavior in the course of going through formalities for entry into the DPRK to tour it,” the country’s official KCNA news agency said, using the country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Kenneth Bae, a Korean American missionary, has been held for more than a year in North Korea and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor on charges of trying to overthrow the state.

North Korea rejected an offer for Robert King, the U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights issues, to visit Pyongyang to discuss Bae’s case last August and rescinded an invitation for him to visit in February.

KCNA said Todd had a tourist visa for the DPRK, but tore it to pieces and shouted that he had come “to the DPRK after choosing it as a shelter.”

Obama said on Friday that North Korea represented a threat not just to Asia but to the United States. He and South Korea’s President Park Geun-hye said they would respond firmly to any “provocations”.

Reporting by Ju-min Park, additional reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.