U.S. ready to finalize food aid offer to North Korea: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will announce on Wednesday that it is ready to meet with North Korea to finalize the details of a food aid package, a key confidence building measure amid ongoing discussion of Pyongyang’s nuclear program, a U.S. official said.

The official said the decision to move ahead on a proposed food aid package covering 240,000 metric tons of foodstuffs followed talks in Beijing last week between the U.S. envoy for North Korea and Pyongyang officials.