Japan urges smooth implementation of U.S.-North Korea pact

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan said on Wednesday it welcomed an agreement between North Korea and the United States on the North’s nuclear program as an important step toward resolving long-running issues surrounding the impoverished country.
The United States said North Korea had agreed to a moratorium on nuclear tests and long-range missile launches and to allow nuclear inspectors to visit its Yongbyon nuclear complex to verify a halt to all nuclear activities including uranium enrichment.
“We hope coordination to implement what has been agreed upon will make smooth progress,” Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba said in a statement.
Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Robert Birsel