FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Korean missile deployed object in orbit - NORAD
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 12, 2012 / 4:32 AM / in 5 years

North Korean missile deployed object in orbit - NORAD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The rocket launched by North Korea was detected on Tuesday by U.S. missile-warning systems, and officials at the North American Aerospace Defense Command said it deployed an object that appeared to achieve orbit around the Earth.

The rocket launch was detected at 7:49 p.m. EST (0049 GMT Wednesday) and was tracked on a southerly course, with the first stage of the missile falling into the Yellow Sea and the second stage falling into the Philippine sea, NORAD said in a statement.

“Initial indications are that the missile deployed an object that appeared to achieve orbit,” NORAD said. “At no time was the missile or the resultant debris a threat to North America.”

The Obama administration said earlier it was aware of the launch and was following the situation.

“We noted the launch and we are monitoring the situation. We will have further official comment later,” an administration official said in an email message.

Reporting by David Alexander and Andrew Quinn; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.