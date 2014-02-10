FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House 'disappointed' invitation rescinded for North Korea visit
February 10, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 4 years ago

White House 'disappointed' invitation rescinded for North Korea visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday it was “deeply disappointed” by North Korea’s decision to rescind an invitation to U.S. envoy Robert King to visit Pyongyang to discuss the release of imprisoned U.S. missionary Kenneth Bae.

It is the second time that Pyongyang has rescinded an invitation to King, White House spokesman Jay Carney said. He told reporters at a regular briefing that the United States remained prepared to send the envoy to North Korea.

Carney said military exercises planned by the United States and South Korea were “transparent, regularly scheduled and defense oriented. These exercises are in no way linked to Mr. Bae’s case, and we believe they know that.”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland; Editing by David Storey

