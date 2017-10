North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits a unit under the command of the Korean People's Army 4th Corps stationed in the southwestern sector of North Korea, in this undated picture released by the North's KCNA in Pyongyang February 26, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that North Korea’s nuclear moratorium was a positive step that needed to be followed by actions.

“These are concrete measures that we consider a positive first step toward complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean peninsula in a peaceful manner,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said. “But obviously they need to be followed up by actions.”