South Korea casts doubt on North Korea miniaturizing nuclear warhead

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s defense ministry said on Friday it did not believe North Korea had succeeded in miniaturizing a nuclear warhead for a missile, casting doubt over a fresh U.S. intelligence assessment of the reclusive state’s nuclear capability.
“Our military’s assessment is that the North has not yet miniaturized,” ministry spokesman Kim Min-seok told a news briefing.
“North Korea has conducted three nuclear tests but there is doubt whether it is at the stage where they can reduce the weight and miniaturize to mount on a missile.”
