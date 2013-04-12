South Korea casts doubt on North Korea miniaturizing nuclear warhead

South Korean soldiers stand guard at an observation post near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s defense ministry said on Friday it did not believe North Korea had succeeded in miniaturizing a nuclear warhead for a missile, casting doubt over a fresh U.S. intelligence assessment of the reclusive state’s nuclear capability.

“Our military’s assessment is that the North has not yet miniaturized,” ministry spokesman Kim Min-seok told a news briefing.

“North Korea has conducted three nuclear tests but there is doubt whether it is at the stage where they can reduce the weight and miniaturize to mount on a missile.”