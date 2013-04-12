FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea casts doubt on North Korea miniaturizing nuclear warhead
April 12, 2013 / 2:02 AM / in 4 years

South Korea casts doubt on North Korea miniaturizing nuclear warhead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Korean soldiers stand guard at an observation post near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s defense ministry said on Friday it did not believe North Korea had succeeded in miniaturizing a nuclear warhead for a missile, casting doubt over a fresh U.S. intelligence assessment of the reclusive state’s nuclear capability.

“Our military’s assessment is that the North has not yet miniaturized,” ministry spokesman Kim Min-seok told a news briefing.

“North Korea has conducted three nuclear tests but there is doubt whether it is at the stage where they can reduce the weight and miniaturize to mount on a missile.”

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by; Ron Popeski

