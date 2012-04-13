FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Failed North Korean launch a warning to military buyers: U.S.
April 13, 2012 / 1:34 AM / 5 years ago

Failed North Korean launch a warning to military buyers: U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea’s failed rocket launch was a propaganda effort that will scare off potential buyers of its military wares, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

“This launch was in part a propaganda effort. That effort clearly failed and will have ramifications internally,” an Obama administration official told Reuters.

“This launch was also a chance for North Korea to showcase its military wares to prospective customers. The failure will make those customers think twice before buying anything.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech

