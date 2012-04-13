Failed North Korean launch a warning to military buyers: U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea’s failed rocket launch was a propaganda effort that will scare off potential buyers of its military wares, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

“This launch was in part a propaganda effort. That effort clearly failed and will have ramifications internally,” an Obama administration official told Reuters.

“This launch was also a chance for North Korea to showcase its military wares to prospective customers. The failure will make those customers think twice before buying anything.”