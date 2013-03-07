Fully capable of defending against North Korean threat: U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said North Korea’s threat of a nuclear strike on the United States would only lead to Pyongyang’s further international isolation and declared that Washington was “fully capable” of defending against any North Korean missile attack.

White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters North Korea “will achieve nothing by threats or provocations,” when asked about Pyongyang’s warning that it had a “right to preemptive nuclear attack” against its foes.