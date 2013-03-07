FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fully capable of defending against North Korean threat: U.S.
#World News
March 7, 2013 / 6:23 PM / 5 years ago

Fully capable of defending against North Korean threat: U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker cleans a sidewalk outside the White House in Washington March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said North Korea’s threat of a nuclear strike on the United States would only lead to Pyongyang’s further international isolation and declared that Washington was “fully capable” of defending against any North Korean missile attack.

White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters North Korea “will achieve nothing by threats or provocations,” when asked about Pyongyang’s warning that it had a “right to preemptive nuclear attack” against its foes.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Sandra Maler

