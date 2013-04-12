North Korea has not shown nuclear missile capability: White House

White House press secretary Jay Carney looks down as he speaks to reporters about the so-called "sequester" at the White House in Washington February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that North Korea had not demonstrated the capability to deploy a nuclear-armed missile.

President Barack Obama’s press secretary, Jay Carney, echoed other senior U.S. officials who have pushed back against an assessment from the Pentagon’s intelligence agency that the North, which has issued shrill threats against Washington and its allies, had a nuclear missile capacity.

“North Korea has not demonstrated the capability to deploy a nuclear-armed missile,” Carney told reporters.