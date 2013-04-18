U.S. needs "clear signals" North Korea serious about talks: White House

A North Korean soldier looks out of the window of a guard tower, on the banks of Yalu River, about 100 km (62 miles) from the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The United States remains open to “authentic and credible” negotiations with North Korea, but the country would first need to show it is serious about abandoning its nuclear ambitions, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

“So far, we have not seen that,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters aboard Air Force One. “The belligerent actions and words that we’ve seen emanating from the North Korean regime actually indicate the opposite.”

“We’re open to credible, authentic negotiations, but that’s going to require clear signals from the North Korean regime, signals we haven’t seen so far,” Earnest said.