North Korea suspends entry to Kaesong industrial zone

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean authorities were not allowing any South Korean workers into a joint industrial park on Wednesday, South Korea’s Unification Ministry and a Reuters witness said, adding to tensions between the two countries.

A South Korean official said hundreds of South Koreans currently in the Kaesong Industrial zone would be allowed to leave. North Korea had earlier delayed access to the park.

The zone generates $2 billion a year in trade for the impoverished North.