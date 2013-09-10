Two Koreas to re-open factory park in trial run

A South Korean police officer stands guard on an empty road connecting the Kaesong Industrial Complex (KIC) inside the North Korean border with the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, north of Seoul May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - North and South Korea have agreed to re-open a shuttered industrial park on a trial basis starting on Monday, the South’s Unification Ministry said in a statement.

The industrial zone is located a few kilometers inside North Korea and was closed when Pyongyang pulled its 53,000 workers out amid rising tensions between the two Koreas earlier this year.

The two Koreas will aim to attract foreign investors into the zone, a key foreign currency earner for the North, said the ministry, which is responsible for handling South Korea’s stance on inter-Korean relations.