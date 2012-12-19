FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea president-elect Park says victory is people's hope for economic recovery
#World News
December 19, 2012

South Korea president-elect Park says victory is people's hope for economic recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Korea's presidential candidate Park Geun-hye waves to her supporters as she leaves from the headquarters of the ruling Saenuri party in Seoul, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - The winner of South Korea’s presidential election, Park Geun-hye, said on Wednesday that her victory would help her country’s economy recover.

“This is a victory brought by the people’s hope for overcoming crisis and economic recovery,” she told supporters in Seoul.

Export-dependent South Korea has seen growth fall to just over two percent this year, from an annual average of 5.5 percent during its decades of stellar growth as it turned from a developing nation to become Asia’s fourth largest economy.

Reporting by Jack Kim

