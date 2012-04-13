G8 foreign ministers condemn North Korea rocket launch

LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the Group of Eight countries condemned the launch of a long-range rocket by North Korea (DPRK) on Friday, saying the action violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.

“Sharing the view that the launch undermines regional peace and stability, we call on the DPRK to abstain from further launches using ballistic missile technology or other actions which aggravate the situation on the Korean Peninsula,” the G8 ministers said in a statement following a meeting in Washington.

“We are ready to consider, with others, taking measures responding to all activities of the DPRK that violate UN Security Council Resolutions, and calling for appropriate response by the United Nations Security Council.”

The statement also called for North Korea to abandon all its nuclear weapons and existing nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and to cease uranium enrichment activities.