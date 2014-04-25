FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Korea investigators say life rafts not working properly on sunk ferry's sister ship
#World News
April 25, 2014

Korea investigators say life rafts not working properly on sunk ferry's sister ship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOKPO, South Korea (Reuters) - South Korean investigators said on Friday that life rafts and escape chutes on a sister ship to a sunken ferry were not working properly.

The Sewol ferry, weighing almost 7,000 tons, sank on a routine trip from the port of Incheon, near Seoul, to the southern holiday island of Jeju. Investigations are focused on human error and mechanical failure.

More than 300 people, most of them students and teachers from the Danwon High School near Seoul, are dead or missing presumed dead after the April 16 disaster. The confirmed death toll on Friday was 181.

Investigators seized a second ferry for checks belonging to the Chonghaejin Marine Co.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie and David Chance

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
