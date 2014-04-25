South Korea, U.S. pledge firm response to North Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Friday the United States and South Korea had agreed to do what it takes to contain North Korean “provocations”.

She was speaking after talks with visiting U.S. President Barack Obama.

In March, the North warned it would not rule out a “new form” of nuclear test to boost its nuclear deterrent, after the U.N. Security Council condemned Pyongyang’s launch of a mid-range ballistic missile into the sea east of the peninsula.

North Korea has been under U.N. sanctions since its first nuclear test in 2006, banning it from conducting atomic and missile tests, barring U.N. member states from weapons trade with Pyongyang and financial transactions that facilitate them.